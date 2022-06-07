Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Scott Piercy plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Piercy didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the RBC Canadian Open in 2019, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How to Watch Scott Piercy at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Piercy's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Piercy has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Piercy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 37 +4 $41,850 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667

