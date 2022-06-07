How to Watch Scott Piercy at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Piercy didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the RBC Canadian Open in 2019, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Piercy's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Piercy has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Piercy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
37
+4
$41,850
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
