Scott Piercy at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Piercy will appear in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 after a 21st-place finish in Toronto, Canada at the RBC Canadian Open.
How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Piercy's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Piercy has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Piercy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Piercy missed the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
37
+4
$41,850
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)