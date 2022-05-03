How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Piercy looks to improve upon his 11th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8.
How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
Piercy's Statistics
- Piercy has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Piercy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
