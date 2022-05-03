How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Scott Piercy plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Piercy looks to improve upon his 11th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8.

How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Piercy's Statistics

Piercy has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Piercy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +4 $0

