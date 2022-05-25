May 14, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Scott Stallings plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Stallings hits the course in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas. He's looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Stallings' Statistics

Stallings has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stallings has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Stallings last played at Colonial Country Club in 2021 and placed 67th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +8 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +7 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 13 -8 $158,670

