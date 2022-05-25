How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Stallings hits the course in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas. He's looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Stallings' Statistics
- Stallings has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stallings has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- Stallings last played at Colonial Country Club in 2021 and placed 67th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+8
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+7
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
How To Watch
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
Time
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Regional restrictions apply.