How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Scott Stallings is in 96th position with a score of +1.
How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Stallings' Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Stallings has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last seven rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Stallings has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+7
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
42
-2
$73,000
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
