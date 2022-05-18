How to Watch Scott Stallings at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 2, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Scott Stallings putts on the 18th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Stallings hits the links May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch following a 25th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas his last time in competition.

How to Watch Scott Stallings at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stallings' Statistics

Stallings has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Stallings has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stallings has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +7 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 13 -8 $158,670 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 16 -10 $118,950

Regional restrictions apply.