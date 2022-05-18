How to Watch Scott Stallings at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Stallings hits the links May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch following a 25th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas his last time in competition.
How to Watch Scott Stallings at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Stallings' Statistics
- Stallings has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Stallings has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stallings has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+7
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
How To Watch
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
