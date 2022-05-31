How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Stallings, the No. 142 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 48th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Stallings' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Stallings has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Stallings has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Stallings has one top-five finish in his last six trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 40th.
- Stallings qualified for the weekend in five of his last six trips to this course.
- Stallings last played this course in 2020, finishing 58th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
4
-7
$353,500
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+8
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+7
$0
