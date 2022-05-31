How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Scott Stallings plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Stallings, the No. 142 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 48th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5.

How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Stallings' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Stallings has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Stallings has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Stallings has one top-five finish in his last six trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 40th.

Stallings qualified for the weekend in five of his last six trips to this course.

Stallings last played this course in 2020, finishing 58th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 4 -7 $353,500 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +8 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +7 $0

