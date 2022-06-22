How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Stallings looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the U.S. Open at The Country Club of Brookline when he tees off in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut ranked No. 150 in the world.
How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Stallings' Statistics
- Stallings has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Stallings has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Stallings missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
4
-7
$353,500
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+8
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)