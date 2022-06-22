Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Scott Stallings plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Stallings looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the U.S. Open at The Country Club of Brookline when he tees off in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut ranked No. 150 in the world.

How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Stallings' Statistics

Stallings has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Stallings has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Stallings missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +8 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 4 -7 $353,500 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +8 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445

