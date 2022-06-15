How to Watch Scott Stallings at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Scott Stallings reacts to missing a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Stallings looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC when he tees off in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts ranked No. 149 in the world.

How to Watch Scott Stallings at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Stallings' Statistics

Stallings has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Stallings has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +8 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 4 -7 $353,500 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +8 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0

