How to Watch Scott Stallings at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Stallings looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC when he tees off in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts ranked No. 149 in the world.
How to Watch Scott Stallings at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Stallings' Statistics
- Stallings has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Stallings has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
4
-7
$353,500
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+8
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
