How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler struggled, missing the cut at Southern Hills Country Club. He's aiming for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas.
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Scheffler's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Scheffler has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Scheffler didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he played Colonial Country Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
15
-19
$161,525
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
1
-10
$2,700,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
55
+2
$46,200
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1
-5
$2,160,000
Regional restrictions apply.
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)