How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 13, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Scott Scheffler with his tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

At the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler struggled, missing the cut at Southern Hills Country Club. He's aiming for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas.

How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Scheffler's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Scheffler has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Scheffler didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he played Colonial Country Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 15 -19 $161,525 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 1 -10 $2,700,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 55 +2 $46,200 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 1 -5 $2,160,000

