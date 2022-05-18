How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22.
How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Scheffler's Statistics
- Scheffler has made the cut in 13 straight events.
- Scheffler has carded an under-par score in eight straight rounds.
- Scheffler has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
15
-19
$161,525
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
1
-10
$2,700,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
55
+2
$46,200
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1
-5
$2,160,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
7
-12
$390,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)