Apr 11, 2021; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Jon Rahm reacts to his putt on the second green as Scott Scheffler looks on during the final round of The Masters golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22.

How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Scheffler's Statistics

Scheffler has made the cut in 13 straight events.

Scheffler has carded an under-par score in eight straight rounds.

Scheffler has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 15 -19 $161,525 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 1 -10 $2,700,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 55 +2 $46,200 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 1 -5 $2,160,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 7 -12 $390,000

