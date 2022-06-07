How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 26, 2021; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler hits the links June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Colonial Country Club following a second-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Scheffler's Statistics

Scheffler has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey four times and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 11 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Scheffler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 2 E $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 15 -19 $161,525 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 1 -10 $2,700,000 March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 1 - $2,100,000

Regional restrictions apply.