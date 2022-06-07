How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scottie Scheffler hits the links June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Colonial Country Club following a second-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Scheffler's Statistics
- Scheffler has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey four times and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 11 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Scheffler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
2
E
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
15
-19
$161,525
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
1
-10
$2,700,000
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
1
-
$2,100,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
