How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 13, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Scott Scheffler with his tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler shot -3 and took 47th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC River Highlands June 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Travelers Championship.

How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Scheffler's Statistics

Scheffler has finished in the top 20 in each of his last three events.

Scheffler will look to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Scheffler has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.

Scheffler has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 six times.

Scheffler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

The last time Scheffler played this course (2021), he placed 47th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 2 -5 $1,557,687 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 18 -7 $123,975 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 2 -9 $915,600 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 15 -19 $161,525

