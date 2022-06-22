How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scottie Scheffler shot -3 and took 47th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC River Highlands June 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Travelers Championship.
How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Scheffler's Statistics
- Scheffler has finished in the top 20 in each of his last three events.
- Scheffler will look to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Scheffler has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.
- Scheffler has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 six times.
- Scheffler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.
- The last time Scheffler played this course (2021), he placed 47th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
2
-5
$1,557,687
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
2
-9
$915,600
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
15
-19
$161,525
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)