How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 11, 2021; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Jon Rahm reacts to his putt on the second green as Scott Scheffler looks on during the final round of The Masters golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course June 16-19, Scottie Scheffler will aim to build upon his last performance at the U.S. Open. In 2021, he shot -1 and finished seventh at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: NBC

NBC Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

Scheffler's Statistics

Scheffler has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 18 -7 $123,975 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 2 -9 $915,600 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 15 -19 $161,525 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 1 -10 $2,700,000

