How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course June 16-19, Scottie Scheffler will aim to build upon his last performance at the U.S. Open. In 2021, he shot -1 and finished seventh at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: NBC
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Scheffler's Statistics
- Scheffler has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
2
-9
$915,600
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
15
-19
$161,525
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
1
-10
$2,700,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
/EST
