How to Watch Seamus Power at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Seamus Power will compete May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In his most recent tournament he took 17th in the AT&T Byron Nelson, shooting -18 at TPC Craig Ranch.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Power's Statistics
- Power has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
27
+4
$111,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+8
$0
