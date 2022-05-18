How to Watch Seamus Power at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 15, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Seamus Power lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Seamus Power will compete May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In his most recent tournament he took 17th in the AT&T Byron Nelson, shooting -18 at TPC Craig Ranch.

How to Watch Seamus Power at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Power's Statistics

Power has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 27 +4 $111,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +8 $0

