How to Watch Seamus Power at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Seamus Power enters play June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Southern Hills Country Club following a ninth-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Power's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
9
-1
$357,813
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
27
+4
$111,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
