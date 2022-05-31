How to Watch Seamus Power at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Seamus Power enters play June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Southern Hills Country Club following a ninth-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.

How to Watch Seamus Power at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Power's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 9 -1 $357,813 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 27 +4 $111,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111

