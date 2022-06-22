How to Watch Seamus Power at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Seamus Power finished 19th in the Travelers Championship in 2021, shooting a -7 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 23-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
How to Watch Seamus Power at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Power's Statistics
- Power has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in five straight rounds.
- Power has finished below par twice and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
- Power last played this course in 2021, finishing 19th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
12
+1
$347,058
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
9
-1
$357,813
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)