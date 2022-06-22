How to Watch Seamus Power at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Seamus Power plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Seamus Power finished 19th in the Travelers Championship in 2021, shooting a -7 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 23-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to Watch Seamus Power at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Power's Statistics

Power has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in five straight rounds.

Power has finished below par twice and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Power last played this course in 2021, finishing 19th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 12 +1 $347,058 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 9 -1 $357,813 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0

