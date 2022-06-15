How to Watch Seamus Power at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 15, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Seamus Power lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Seamus Power looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC when he tees off in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts ranked No. 41 in the world.

How to Watch Seamus Power at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Power's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 9 -1 $357,813 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 27 +4 $111,000

