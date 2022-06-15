How to Watch Seamus Power at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Seamus Power looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC when he tees off in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts ranked No. 41 in the world.
How to Watch Seamus Power at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Power's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
9
-1
$357,813
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
27
+4
$111,000
