How to Watch Seamus Power at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Seamus Power hits a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Seamus Power enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Augusta National Golf Club following a 27th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia his last time in competition.

How to Watch Seamus Power at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Power's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Power has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.

Power last played this course in 2018, finishing 53rd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 27 +4 $111,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +8 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +2 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC -1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.