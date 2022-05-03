How to Watch Seamus Power at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Seamus Power enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Augusta National Golf Club following a 27th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia his last time in competition.
How to Watch Seamus Power at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Live Stream: Start with a 7-day free trial
Power's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Power has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Power has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.
- Power last played this course in 2018, finishing 53rd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
27
+4
$111,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+8
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+2
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
-1
$0
