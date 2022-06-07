How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Sean O'Hair plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Sean O'Hair seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. He took 71st at the par-72 St. George's Golf and Country Club in 2018.

How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

O'Hair's Statistics

O'Hair has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

O'Hair has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 50 -4 $9,195 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +10 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 16 -10 $119,843 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 22 -7 $57,363

Regional restrictions apply.