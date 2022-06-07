How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sean O'Hair seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. He took 71st at the par-72 St. George's Golf and Country Club in 2018.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
O'Hair's Statistics
- O'Hair has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- O'Hair has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
50
-4
$9,195
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+10
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
16
-10
$119,843
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
22
-7
$57,363
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)