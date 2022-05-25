How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 15, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Sebastian Munoz plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Sebastian Munoz will compete May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. In his last tournament he finished 55th in the PGA Championship, shooting +8 at Southern Hills Country Club.

How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Munoz's Statistics

Munoz has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Munoz has finished below par eight times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Munoz has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Munoz finished third on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 55 +8 $27,925 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 3 -24 $536,900 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 29 -8 $48,910 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC - $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111

