How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sebastian Munoz will compete May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. In his last tournament he finished 55th in the PGA Championship, shooting +8 at Southern Hills Country Club.
How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Munoz's Statistics
- Munoz has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Munoz has finished below par eight times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Munoz has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- In his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Munoz finished third on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
3
-24
$536,900
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
29
-8
$48,910
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
-
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
