How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 14, 2022; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Sebastian Munoz watches his tee shot during the delayed final round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Sebastian Munoz is in 11th position, with a score of -5, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Munoz's Statistics

Munoz has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last five rounds.

Over his last five rounds, Munoz has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC - $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 26 +4 $87,600 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 21 -7 $125,880

