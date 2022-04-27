How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sebastian Munoz is in 11th position, with a score of -5, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Munoz's Statistics
- Munoz has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last five rounds.
- Over his last five rounds, Munoz has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
-
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
26
+4
$87,600
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
21
-7
$125,880
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
