How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 14, 2022; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Sebastian Munoz watches his tee shot during the delayed final round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Sebastian Munoz is in 11th position, with a score of -5, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the Mexico Open

Munoz's Statistics

  • Munoz has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last five rounds.
  • Over his last five rounds, Munoz has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

-

$0

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

33

-3

$100,111

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

26

+4

$87,600

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

21

-7

$125,880

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
