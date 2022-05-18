How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Sebastian Munoz carded a third-place finish, and he enters the 2022 PGA Championship aiming for better results.
How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Munoz's Statistics
- Munoz has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Munoz has finished below par seven times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Munoz has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
3
-24
$536,900
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
29
-8
$48,910
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
-
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
26
+4
$87,600
How To Watch
