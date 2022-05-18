How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 15, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Sebastian Munoz reacts after missing an eagle putt on the 18th green during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Sebastian Munoz carded a third-place finish, and he enters the 2022 PGA Championship aiming for better results.

How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Munoz's Statistics

Munoz has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Munoz has finished below par seven times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Munoz has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 3 -24 $536,900 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 29 -8 $48,910 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC - $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 26 +4 $87,600

