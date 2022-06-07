How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sebastian Munoz shot -9 and finished 11th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at St. George's Golf and Country Club June 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open.
How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Munoz's Statistics
- Munoz will try to extend his streak of made cuts to 11 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Munoz has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Munoz has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
3
-24
$536,900
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
29
-8
$48,910
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
26
-
$97,111
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)