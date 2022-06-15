How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 15, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Sebastian Munoz reacts after missing an eagle putt on the 18th green during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Sebastian Munoz enters play June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club after a 25th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the most recent tournament he played.

How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Munoz's Statistics

Munoz will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to 11 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Munoz has finished below par three times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 12 rounds, Munoz has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 25 -5 $71,485 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 48 +3 $22,092 May 19-22 PGA Championship 55 +8 $27,925 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 3 -24 $536,900 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 29 -8 $48,910

