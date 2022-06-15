How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sebastian Munoz enters play June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club after a 25th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the most recent tournament he played.
How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Munoz's Statistics
- Munoz will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to 11 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Munoz has finished below par three times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Munoz has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
25
-5
$71,485
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
3
-24
$536,900
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
29
-8
$48,910
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
