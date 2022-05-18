How to Watch Sepp Straka at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sepp Straka seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 PGA Championship. He took 66th at the par-70 Southern Hills Country Club in 2020.
How to Watch Sepp Straka at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Straka's Statistics
- Straka has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Straka has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Straka has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
73
-9
$17,927
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
30
+5
$93,150
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
9
-7
$525,000
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
