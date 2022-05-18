How to Watch Sepp Straka at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 17, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Sepp Straka putts on the first hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Sepp Straka seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 PGA Championship. He took 66th at the par-70 Southern Hills Country Club in 2020.

How to Watch Sepp Straka at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Straka's Statistics

Straka has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Straka has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Straka has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 73 -9 $17,927 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 30 +5 $93,150 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 9 -7 $525,000

