How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sepp Straka enters the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a 78th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last tournament.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Straka's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Straka has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Straka has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.
- In Straka's last three entries to this course, he's finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish at the course is 38th.
- Straka qualified for the weekend in two of his last three trips to this course.
- Straka failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
78
+18
$23,700
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
73
-9
$17,927
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
30
+5
$93,150
