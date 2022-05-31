How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 18, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Sepp Straka looks on during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Sepp Straka enters the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a 78th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last tournament.

How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Straka's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Straka has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Straka has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

In Straka's last three entries to this course, he's finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish at the course is 38th.

Straka qualified for the weekend in two of his last three trips to this course.

Straka failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 78 +18 $23,700 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 73 -9 $17,927 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 30 +5 $93,150

