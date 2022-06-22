How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course June 23-26, Sepp Straka will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Travelers Championship. In 2021, he shot -9 and placed 10th at The Country Club of Brookline.
How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Straka's Statistics
- Straka has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Straka has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- In 2021, Straka's last time competing at TPC River Highlands, he placed 10th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+9
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
45
+3
$37,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
78
+18
$23,700
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
73
-9
$17,927
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
