Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sepp Straka plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course June 23-26, Sepp Straka will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Travelers Championship. In 2021, he shot -9 and placed 10th at The Country Club of Brookline.

How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands

Straka's Statistics

Straka has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Straka has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In 2021, Straka's last time competing at TPC River Highlands, he placed 10th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +9 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 45 +3 $37,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 78 +18 $23,700 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 73 -9 $17,927 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0

