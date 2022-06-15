How to Watch Sepp Straka at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sepp Straka seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open. He placed 28th at the par-71 The Country Club of Brookline in 2019.
How to Watch Sepp Straka at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Straka's Statistics
- Straka will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Straka has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Straka has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
45
+3
$37,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
78
+18
$23,700
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
73
-9
$17,927
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
