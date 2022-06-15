How to Watch Sepp Straka at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 17, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Sepp Straka putts on the first hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Sepp Straka seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open. He placed 28th at the par-71 The Country Club of Brookline in 2019.

How to Watch Sepp Straka at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Straka's Statistics

Straka will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Straka has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Straka has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 45 +3 $37,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 78 +18 $23,700 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 73 -9 $17,927 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857

