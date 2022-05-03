How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sepp Straka hits the links May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Harbour Town Golf Links following a third-place finish in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina his last time in competition.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
Straka's Statistics
- Straka will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Straka has finished below par seven times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Straka has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
30
+5
$93,150
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
9
-7
$525,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+6
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
1
-10
$1,440,000
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Time
/EST
(Sign up now for a free trial.)