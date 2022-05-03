How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Sepp Straka plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Sepp Straka hits the links May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Harbour Town Golf Links following a third-place finish in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina his last time in competition.

How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Straka's Statistics

Straka will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Straka has finished below par seven times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Straka has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 30 +5 $93,150 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 9 -7 $525,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +6 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 1 -10 $1,440,000

Regional restrictions apply.