How to Watch Sergio Garcia at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sergio Garcia enters play May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm following a 21st-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in the last competition he appeared in.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Garcia's Statistics
- Garcia will attempt to make the cut for the eighth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Garcia has finished below par seven times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Garcia has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
21
E
$98,100
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
23
+3
$138,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
38
+6
$53,400
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
39
-4
$45,000
