May 7, 2022; Potomac, Maryland, USA; Sergio Garcia prepares to putt at the first hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Sergio Garcia enters play May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm following a 21st-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Sergio Garcia at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Garcia's Statistics

Garcia will attempt to make the cut for the eighth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Garcia has finished below par seven times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Garcia has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 21 E $98,100 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 23 +3 $138,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 38 +6 $53,400 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 39 -4 $45,000

