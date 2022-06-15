How to Watch Sergio Garcia at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Sergio Garcia lines up his putt at the 12th green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Sergio Garcia shot +2 and placed 19th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Country Club of Brookline June 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open.

How to Watch Sergio Garcia at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Garcia's Statistics

Garcia has finished below par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Garcia has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +7 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 21 E $98,100 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 23 +3 $138,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 38 +6 $53,400

Regional restrictions apply.