How to Watch Sergio Garcia at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sergio Garcia shot +2 and placed 19th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Country Club of Brookline June 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open.
How to Watch Sergio Garcia at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Garcia's Statistics
- Garcia has finished below par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Garcia has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+7
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
21
E
$98,100
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
23
+3
$138,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
38
+6
$53,400
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
