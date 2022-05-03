How to Watch Sergio Garcia at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Sergio Garcia plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Sergio Garcia seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. He finished fourth at the par-71 TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2019.

How to Watch Sergio Garcia at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Garcia's Statistics

Garcia will seek to make the cut for the seventh straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Garcia has finished below par six times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Garcia has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 23 +3 $138,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 38 +6 $53,400 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 39 -4 $45,000 November 4- 7 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba 7 -15 $218,700

Regional restrictions apply.