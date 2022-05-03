How to Watch Sergio Garcia at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sergio Garcia seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. He finished fourth at the par-71 TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2019.
How to Watch Sergio Garcia at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Garcia's Statistics
- Garcia will seek to make the cut for the seventh straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Garcia has finished below par six times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Garcia has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
23
+3
$138,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
38
+6
$53,400
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
39
-4
$45,000
November 4- 7
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
7
-15
$218,700
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)