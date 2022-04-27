Seth Reeves at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 21, 2019; Cromwell, CT, USA; Seth Reeves plays his shot on the second hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Reeves enters play in Vallarta, Mexico trying for better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open after missing the cut in his last outing, the Valero Texas Open

How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Reeves' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 62 +1 $8,103 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0

Regional restrictions apply.