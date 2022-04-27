Seth Reeves at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Seth Reeves enters play in Vallarta, Mexico trying for better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open after missing the cut in his last outing, the Valero Texas Open
How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Reeves' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
62
+1
$8,103
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)