How to Watch Seth Reeves at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Seth Reeves enters play June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Craig Ranch following a 69th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the last tournament he played.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Reeves' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Reeves has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
69
-10
$18,564
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+7
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
62
+1
$8,103
(Try Now)