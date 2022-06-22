How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Seth Reeves looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Travelers Championship after he placed 69th shooting +5 in this tournament a year ago at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Reeves' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Reeves has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- In his last appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2019, Reeves placed 69th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
69
-10
$18,564
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+7
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)