How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Seth Reeves on the 16th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Reeves hits the course in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 in Potomac, Maryland. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Reeves' Statistics

Reeves has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Reeves has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +7 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 62 +1 $8,103 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151

Regional restrictions apply.