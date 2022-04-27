How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 18, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Seung-Yul Noh tees off on the 6th hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Seung-Yul Noh finished the weekend at +1, good for a 63rd-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 seeking a higher finish.

How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:

Noh's Statistics

Noh has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Noh has finished below par eight times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Noh has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 63 +1 $18,576 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 36 -6 $16,488 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 55 -3 $8,658 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +4 $0

