How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Seung-Yul Noh finished the weekend at +1, good for a 63rd-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 seeking a higher finish.
How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Noh's Statistics
- Noh has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Noh has finished below par eight times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Noh has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
63
+1
$18,576
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
55
-3
$8,658
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
