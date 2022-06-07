How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Seung-Yul Noh looks for better results in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after he finished 23rd shooting -13 in this tournament a year ago at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Noh's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Noh has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Noh has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
63
+1
$18,576
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
