How to Watch Shane Lowry at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Shane Lowry reacts to a putt on the ninth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Shane Lowry finished the weekend at -12, good for a third-place finish. He competes in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Shane Lowry at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lowry's Statistics

Lowry enters this tournament with two straight top-five placements.

Lowry has qualified for the weekend five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Lowry has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in five of his last 12 rounds.

Lowry has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 3 -5 $870,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 12 -11 $159,900 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 2 -9 $872,000

Regional restrictions apply.