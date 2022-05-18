How to Watch Shane Lowry at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Shane Lowry finished the weekend at -12, good for a third-place finish. He competes in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 trying for a better finish.
How to Watch Shane Lowry at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Lowry's Statistics
- Lowry enters this tournament with two straight top-five placements.
- Lowry has qualified for the weekend five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Lowry has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in five of his last 12 rounds.
- Lowry has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
3
-5
$870,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
12
-11
$159,900
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
2
-9
$872,000
How To Watch
May
18
2022
