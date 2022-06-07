How to Watch Shane Lowry at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Shane Lowry plays his shot on the ninth fairway during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Shane Lowry seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. He placed second at the par-70 St. George's Golf and Country Club in 2019.

How to Watch Shane Lowry at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Lowry's Statistics

Lowry will seek to make the cut for the ninth straight event.

Lowry has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds.

Lowry has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 32 +1 $68,520 May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 3 -5 $870,000 March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 35 - $58,239

