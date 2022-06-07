How to Watch Shane Lowry at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Shane Lowry seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. He placed second at the par-70 St. George's Golf and Country Club in 2019.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Lowry's Statistics
- Lowry will seek to make the cut for the ninth straight event.
- Lowry has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Lowry has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
3
-5
$870,000
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
35
-
$58,239
