How to Watch Shane Lowry at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Shane Lowry hits the links June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Southern Hills Country Club following a 23rd-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Lowry's Statistics
- Lowry will attempt to make the cut for the seventh straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Lowry has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lowry has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Lowry has two top-20 finishes, with one of those being a top-10 finish, in his last six trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 28th.
- Lowry qualified for the weekend in four of his last six trips to this course.
- The last time Lowry golfed this course (2021), he finished sixth.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
3
-5
$870,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
12
-11
$159,900
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
