How to Watch Shane Lowry at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Shane Lowry putts for a birdie on the first hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 65th in this tournament a year ago, Shane Lowry has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts June 16-19.

How to Watch Shane Lowry at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lowry's Statistics

Lowry will attempt to make the cut for the ninth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Lowry has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lowry has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lowry has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 10 -9 $219,675 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 32 +1 $68,520 May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 3 -5 $870,000

Regional restrictions apply.