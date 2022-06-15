How to Watch Shane Lowry at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 65th in this tournament a year ago, Shane Lowry has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts June 16-19.
How to Watch Shane Lowry at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Lowry's Statistics
- Lowry will attempt to make the cut for the ninth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Lowry has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lowry has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lowry has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
10
-9
$219,675
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
3
-5
$870,000
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
