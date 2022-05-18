How to Watch Shaun Norris at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Shaun Norris enters play May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2020.
How to Watch Shaun Norris at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Norris' Statistics
- Norris has finished below par three times and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Norris has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
October 21-24
ZOZO Championship
39
+2
$40,397
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+3
$0
