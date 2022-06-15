How to Watch Shaun Norris at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Shaun Norris looks on from the eleventh hold during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Shaun Norris posted a 71st-place finish, and he enters the 2022 U.S. Open looking for better results.

How to Watch Shaun Norris at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

Norris' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Norris has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Norris has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 71 +12 $24,250 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 October 21-24 ZOZO Championship 39 +2 $40,397 July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +3 $0

