How to Watch Shaun Norris at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Shaun Norris posted a 71st-place finish, and he enters the 2022 U.S. Open looking for better results.
How to Watch Shaun Norris at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Norris' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Norris has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Norris has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
71
+12
$24,250
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
October 21-24
ZOZO Championship
39
+2
$40,397
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
