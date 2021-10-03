October 3, 2021
How to Watch ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park sit tied at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
One of the most consistent players on the tour, Jin Young Ko (-11) had one of the best rounds of the week to rise to the top of the leaderboard heading into Sunday. Not a new concept for Ko, who just won in Portland and has been fantastic all season. Inbee Park (-11), Patty Tavatanakit (-9) and a few others also hit a 65 to either move up the leaderboard or keep themselves in the hunt for today.

How to Watch ShopRite LPGA Classic:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ko and Tavatanakit both were masterful on the course Saturday shooting a clean round with six birdies and zero over par holes to jump to the top of the leaderboard.

Ko and Park are ranked No. 2 and No. 3 respectively in the LPGA Rolex Rankings. The Korean golfers have been consistent all season and coming on strong in the last few events on the schedule.

Ko had a cleaner scorecard with zero holes over par, while Park had one bogey on the day Saturday.

The two seem destined to battle it out on championship Sunday after shooting twin rounds the first two days of 66 and 65 respectively. A win for Park would edge her closer in the LPGA Rolex Rankings, but will not push her ahead of Ko. Both golfers are chasing world No. 1 Nelly Korda.

Of the field chasing Park and Ko, the golfer to watch today might be Su Oh (-7) who shot a 65 as well on Saturday after a 70 on Friday, but only has two bogeys on the week and in her last 21 holes has shot a -8 and has been playing very well.

How To Watch

LPGA ShopRite Classic, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
