How to Watch ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round

Mel Reid will defend her title at the ShopRite LPGA Classic starting Friday.

Legendary players on the LPGA Tour have starred at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, including Annika Sorenstam (three wins), Nancy Lopez, Juli Inkster (two wins) and Betsy King (three wins).

Last year, Mel Reid won her first LPGA title at the tournament. She will look to defend her crown starting Friday.

How to Watch LPGA Tour:

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Last year, Mel Reid (-19) played a strong final round to win the tournament by two strokes.

The English golfer has six victories on the Ladies European Tour, but last year's ShopRite Classic marked her first LPGA Tour win.

Nasa Hataoka enters the tournament after winning the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship last week, her second win of the season.

She has risen to seventh in the points standings. The winner this week will gain 500 points, which would help Hataoka continue her ascent.

Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, the top two ranked players in the LPGA, will not be in the field, but the rest of the top 10 will be. Pajaree Anannarukarn and Anna Nordqvist will help fill out the field.