How to Watch ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round

Things started off very competitive on Friday with dozens of golfers in the hunt and some of the best in the world at the top of the leaderboard at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

There are 10 golfers within one stroke of the lead or tied at the top of the leaderboard, all in the hunt in New Jersey. So Yeon Ryu and Jodi Ewart Schadoff (-6) are at the top after the first day, with Brooke Henderson (-5) and Inbee Park (-5) both just one stroke off the lead. Ewart, an English golfer, had one of the best days on the course with no bogeys, starting the day with an eagle on three and four birdies across the course.

How to Watch ShopRite LPGA Classic:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Jin Young Ko (-5) had a strong first round, sitting one stroke off the lead and in the hunt for another championship.

Ko (-5) started the day with three birdies in four holes and closed the same way with two bogeys in-between. After winning the Cambia Portland Classic last month, Ko is on a high and playing as well as anyone on the LPGA Tour.

Henderson (-5) started the day slow, primarily with pars then on the back nine shot-4 with five birdies and one mishap on the 15th leading to a bogey. Celine Boutier and Amy Olson (-5) had clean scorecards with five birdies and no bogeys.

Nasa Hataoka (-2) didn’t start this tournament as well as she has recent ones with two bogeys on the front nine and surprisingly, no eagles or aces. Hataoka has been an ace machine as of late hitting one or more in multiple tournaments. She is currently T29 and in the hunt, just not near the top like she has gotten used to.