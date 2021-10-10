The third event on the 2022 PGA Tour schedule comes to an end with a very long, jammed leaderboard and a potential new front runner for the FedEx Cup.

From the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour to being in the conversation for a FedEx Cup in three short years, 25-year-old Sam Burns is writing quite the story.

After three rounds he is tied for third place at 16 under par, just two strokes off Adam Schenk, who comes in today as the leader in the clubhouse. Burns is coming off his win in the Sanderson Farms Championship last week and is in a position for back-to-back top five finishes.

How to Watch: Shriners Children's Open, Final Round

Match Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

There was a lot of strong, quality golf played on Saturday. Nothing fancy, eagles or aces, just professional golfers navigating the course to get to today’s final round.

Schenk played the last four holes of the day well, scoring three birdies and climbing up to the top of the leaderboard. On the day, he finished with seven birdies and two early bogeys to even out his scorecard.

Matthew Wolff (17 under) is in sole possession of second place after his 65 on Saturday. Behind Schenk and Wolff is a trio at 16 under in Andrew Putnam, Burns and Chad Ramey. All three have played steady, consistent rounds of golf through 54 holes to put them close enough to the top of the leaderboard to make a play today.

Schenk, Wolff and Ramey are targeting their first PGA Tour victories, while this would be Burns’ third and Putnam’s second. A lot of new faces and fresh winners are on the tour to start the 2021-22 PGA Tour season.

