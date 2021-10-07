    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Shriners Children's Open, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    This is going to be one of the most competitive and entertaining tournaments on the schedule if past years are any indication.
    Author:

    Over the past four years at this event in Las Vegas, there have been three playoffs and one one-stroke finish that came down to the final holes. 

    It's always a wild, unpredictable tournament with great finishes. Defending champion Martin Laird is in the field, while FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay is taking a much deserved break.

    How to Watch: PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open

    Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Live Stream Shriners Children's Open on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The 2020 Shriners Children’s Open featured some awesome shots and play including Laird’s impressive eagle from the bunker. 

    In 2018, this tournament went to a playoff with Cantlay winning over Alex Čejka and Whee Kim. Then in 2019 it was a showdown to the end with Bryson DeChambeau winning by one stroke over Cantlay.

    In 2020, Kevin Na won in a playoff over Cantlay. Last year Laird won after a playoff with Austin Cook and Matthew Wolff. 

    Coming off the Ryder Cup, Viktor Hovland has some momentum. His team lost, but he played very well and lost to quality pairings. He tied in his final Sunday singles pairing with Collin Morikawa.

    Others to watch include Abraham Ancer and Sam Burns. They both have decent odds, but are not projected to win the tournament.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    PGA Tour Shriners Children's Open, First Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16853005
    Golf

    How to Watch Shriners Children's Open, First Round

    just now
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Cal

    just now
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Demon Deacons

    just now
    Chicago White Sox
    MLB

    How to Watch White Sox vs. Astros

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    UCLA vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (30) chases Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) out of the pocket during first half action at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    New Mexico State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive end JH Tevis (47) pressures Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Southern Utah vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) and cornerback Denzel Burke (29) tackle Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Tulsa At Ohio State Football
    NCAA Football

    Memphis vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy