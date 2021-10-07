How to Watch Shriners Children's Open, First Round

This is going to be one of the most competitive and entertaining tournaments on the schedule if past years are any indication.

Over the past four years at this event in Las Vegas, there have been three playoffs and one one-stroke finish that came down to the final holes.

It's always a wild, unpredictable tournament with great finishes. Defending champion Martin Laird is in the field, while FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay is taking a much deserved break.

How to Watch: PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open

Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The 2020 Shriners Children’s Open featured some awesome shots and play including Laird’s impressive eagle from the bunker.

In 2018, this tournament went to a playoff with Cantlay winning over Alex Čejka and Whee Kim. Then in 2019 it was a showdown to the end with Bryson DeChambeau winning by one stroke over Cantlay.

In 2020, Kevin Na won in a playoff over Cantlay. Last year Laird won after a playoff with Austin Cook and Matthew Wolff.

Coming off the Ryder Cup, Viktor Hovland has some momentum. His team lost, but he played very well and lost to quality pairings. He tied in his final Sunday singles pairing with Collin Morikawa.

Others to watch include Abraham Ancer and Sam Burns. They both have decent odds, but are not projected to win the tournament.

